Honeywell Aerospace is testing high-temperature alloys from Alloyed because the material is not crack-prone. Specifically, Alloyed’s ABD 900AM material is an age-hardenable, nickel-based superalloy designed for use as laser powder-bed fusion feedstock.

Because it is optimized for environmental resistance and high-temperature (1650°F) tensile strength in its age-hardened state, it has excellent creep strength and superior resistance to cracking during manufacture and heat treatment. This allows for complex part designs.