If you appreciate well-designed sport sedans as I do, the Precept is a high-performance, luxury electric sedan that will compete with the Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan and Lucid Air. We don’t know all the details about power, performance and powertrain, but its goal is carbon neutrality.

The car uses flax-based composites instead of plastic to both save weight and utilize recycled materials. It will be built in a climate-neutral plant in China, and it’s release date is unknown. Read about it here.