If building cars in a carbon-neutral way is a challenge, making steel that way is a bigger one. Thyssenkrupp recently announced plans to build a factory that will be able to produce carbon-neutral steel by using hydrogen generated via renewables instead of coal.

Most of the “green-steel” plant will be completed by 2025 at which time 400,000 metric tons will be able to be produced. By 2030, this annual production will rise to 3 million metric tons.