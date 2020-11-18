Andritz received an order from Zouping Hongfa Aluminium Science Technology Co. Ltd., part of Weiqiao Aluminum Group, to supply one melting and holding furnace cell for its plant in Shandong Province, China. Start-up is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022. The furnace cell will include two 115-ton round-top melters and two 125-ton tilting holders. Andritz’s scope of supply includes engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, start-up and follow-up services. According to Andritz, the two melters are the largest ever supplied to China.

Andritz also supplied four casting cells for this company’s casting workshop in 2012, which at that time was the largest high-end aluminum plate and strip casthouse in China. According to Zouping Hongfa Aluminium Science Technology, it is the largest electrolytic aluminum producer in the world.