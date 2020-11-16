Tenova has been contracted by Guangdong Nanfang Donghai Iron & Steel Co. Ltd. to supply two electric-arc furnaces (EAFs) and Consteel Evolution plants equipped with Consteerrer technology for its melt shop in Guandong Province, China. Tenova’s EAF Consteel Evolution will allow the steelmaker to reduce pollution and CO 2 emissions while improving productivity. Consteerrer technology, which was jointly developed with ABB, is an electromagnetic stirring system that will provide more reliable and safer operations, higher steel quality and more precise logistics. It can be customized to match the needs of different EAF process steps.