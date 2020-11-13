The E96, E86, E76 and E54 thermal-imaging cameras offer enhanced thermal resolution for more vibrant, easy-to-read images and on-camera routing capability to improve field-survey efficiency. The new Exx-Series cameras are designed to help professionals identify hot spots, troubleshoot electrical and mechanical systems, and prevent problems before they cause damage that leads to expensive repairs. The E96 delivers improved measurement results over the greatest distance to target so professionals can safely diagnose electrical faults or locate hidden anomalies at very high temperatures up to 2372°F (1500°C), including in harsh industrial environments such as steel mills.

