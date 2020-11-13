A new truck oven with a maximum operating temperature of 550°F (288°C) has been customized from the standard TCH-550 model and can be used for heat-processing parts. Workspace dimensions of the oven measure 60 inches wide x 60 inches deep x 60 inches high, and 30 kW are installed in Incoloy-sheathed tubular heating elements. A 2,000-cfm, 2-hp recirculating blower provides horizontal airflow to the workload. The oven has 6-inch insulated walls, an aluminized steel interior and aluminized steel exterior. Features include a purge timer, two-position dampers on the fresh air inlet and exhaust outlet and a 1,200-pound-capacity loading truck. Controls include a UL-listed control panel, a programmable temperature controller, SCR power controller and a circular chart recorder.

