This whitepaper shows how Thermal IQ™ and advanced analytics can be used to troubleshoot equipment and optimize efficiency.



One of the plant heating boilers at the Honeywell Thermal Solutions campus in Muncie, Indiana had persistent issues with short-cycling. The short-cycling caused additional wear via thermal fatigue stress and excessive valve actuation, as well as reductions in efficiency.



Thermal IQ allowed a number of potential causes of the short-cycling to be narrowed to a single root cause that could be addressed. Addressing the root cause reduced the short-cycling of the boiler and resulted in an efficiency gain of about 5%. Note that the techniques and sensors used to optimize this small heating boiler are also applicable to larger process steam boilers where they could result in larger savings.

