Metallurgists are developing new steels to assist automotive engineers in designing better trucks, cars and SUVs.[1] Those steels are known as “3rd-generation” advanced high-strength steels (AHSS) and ultrahigh-strength steels (UHSS) with tensile strengths of >1,000 MPa and good formability.

Stamping of “mild steel” large components is also still significant. Some of these materials (AHSS) can be cold-formed, and the others (UHSS) have to be formed using hot stamping.[1] Substantial efforts and research have occurred in order to optimize the metalworking operations needed to have flawless plastic deformation of those steels.[2, 3]

At the same time, when good, well-performing metalworking tools are required – especially when stamping-die demands grow significantly – heat-treating companies make dramatic efforts to help improve the durability of those tools through thermochemical surface engineering.[4-10]

Tools for stamping larger body panels, such as roofs and body sides, are typically made of cast irons and cast steels because they are economical and easy to fabricate. These stamping dies are subjected to severe wear and therefore have to be surface treated to improve performance, durability and the lifetime of the die.

Plasma ion nitriding offers the best tribological performance of the large-size cast stamping dies.[5-10]

Plasma Ion Nitriding of Large Stamping Dies

Plasma treatment is carried out in a vacuum where the chamber wall serves as the anode and the load/dies have the cathodic polarization.[8] The process can be observed and monitored through optical methods since the glow discharge occurring near the cathode is very well visible through the port holes. Large stamping dies during plasma/ion nitriding are shown in Fig. 1.

The main advantage of the process is its ability to form hard and uniform nitrided layers in alloyed or not-alloyed ductile and large gray cast-iron stamping dies. Metallurgical details of such a layer are shown in Fig. 2. The layer is uniform, and the process does not significantly affect surface roughness of the tool like other alternative treatments may do.[10]

Plasma-treated stamping dies are subjected to post-nitriding polishing and are ready to be used (Fig. 3 a, b).

It should be noted that the plasma/ion nitriding process is carried out in the environmentally friendly atmosphere of nitrogen with little hydrogen added, and the flow rate of these gases does not exceed 250 L/hour (about 9 cfh). Control of the layer structure and its hardness is very effective since plasma nitriding is a low-nitriding-potential process, which allows for producing defect-free nitrided layers without problems of cracking and exfoliations from the treated surface.[8]

