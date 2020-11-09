Nova Steel USA Inc. plans to build a 108,000-square-foot tube manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Ky. The $70 million investment is expected to create 110 full-time jobs in the coming years. The project includes purchase and installation of equipment for precision roll forming, laser cutting, tube bending, fabrication and robotics. According to Nova Steel, the facility will produce a variety of automotive parts used in the production of pickup trucks and SUVs.

The new location – Nova Steel’s first in Kentucky – will represent an initial investment of over $20 million and create 50 jobs. That portion is scheduled to open in summer 2021. Two additional expansions planned within the next three to five years would grow the operation to 325,000 square feet, bringing the total investment to $70 million, and create 100 total jobs.

Founded in Montreal in 1979, Nova Steel now includes 20 locations throughout North America, including one facility in Michigan and four service centers in the northeastern United States operating as American Steel & Aluminum. The company manufactures products for automotive, construction, mining, agriculture, transportation and other related industries.