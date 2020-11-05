The Mint of Poland, a producer of circulation and collector coins for the National Bank of Poland, purchased a vacuum furnace from SECO/WARWICK. The 250-year-old institution will use the furnace to produce stamps and coins. Equipped with 15-bar high-pressure gas-quenching (HPGQ) capability, this is the second furnace of the same type purchased by the Mint of Poland. The first furnace, which was purchased in 2012, has provided quick hardening for the past eight years in the Mint of Poland’s Warsaw facility.

The latest Vector vacuum furnace is primarily intended to increase the efficiency of the Mint of Poland while serving as a back-up resource in the event of downtime due to service inspection of the current unit. The unit has the additional option of high vacuum, convection heating and includes PreNITLPC technology, which opens up new possibilities for thin-layer nitriding tests.