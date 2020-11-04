Golf-club manufacturer Callaway designed its new iron differently. Made from soft 1025 mild-carbon steel for a soft feel, it features a compact blade length, some pre-wear on the leading edge and a relatively narrow sole.

Instead of creating the X Forged CB as a one-piece forging, Callaway designed the clubs to be hollow. This allowed designers to add a piece of tungsten inside the head in the toe area that offsets the hosel’s weight. As a result, the ideal hitting area is pulled more into the center of the face. Callaway also gave the X Forged CB a 17-4 stainless steel faceplate for extra ball speed.

