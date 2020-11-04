NASA and SpaceX announced that a mission to the International Space Station (ISS), originally slated for Oct. 31, has been rescheduled for Nov. 14.

The launch of the Falcon 9 rocket, which will be sending four SpaceX astronauts to the ISS, was pushed back for further inspections after a problem with a previous launch. SpaceX found an issue with the rocket's engine in early October. About two seconds before lift-off, that engine’s auto abort system activated after detecting that two engines attempted to start early.