Traton, Volkswagen’s commercial truck-building subsidiary, and U.S. truck manufacturer Navistar International reached agreement in principle that Traton will acquire Navistar for approximately $4.4 billion.

The combination would bring Navistar together with VW's MAN, Scania and Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus brands. Traton held a 16.8% share of Navistar since 2016 and the two maintain a purchasing alliance. The companies jointly developed Navistar’s A26 12.4-liter engine.