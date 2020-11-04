This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Removal of powder at the end of the 3D-printing process is vital when it comes to saving money. That’s not the only reason depowdering operations are important.
According to Ane Miren Mancisidor, a researcher for Spain’s Lortek, “After the 3D printing of the parts, the remaining powder should be removed completely to prevent the blocking of the channels by the sintered powder during the heat treatment.”