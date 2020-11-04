Solar Atmospheres of Western PA successfully vacuum hardened one of the largest aluminum extrusion liners ever produced by Lake Park Tool and Machine in Youngstown, Ohio. The H13 liner measured over 100 inches OAL and weighed a total of 16,000 pounds. The liner was turned on Lake Park’s new large-capacity lathe, which has a maximum diameter of 34 inches and a maximum length of 200 inches. This H13 liner arrived at Solar Atmospheres of Western PA only one month after the large vacuum furnace was installed and started up. The 10-bar furnace, which was built by Solar Manufacturing, is equipped with a hot zone measuring 48 inches wide x 108 inches OAL.

In addition, the furnace has a 600-HP blower motor for increased cooling power. The critical cooling rate to obtain optimum properties for H13 hot-worked tool steel was achieved as evidenced in the as-quenched hardness of HRC 54-55. The part was then double-tempered to the customer’s specification of HRC 46 to 48.