If you haven’t yet discovered, things are a bit different at Industrial Heating. Change, however, is not always a bad thing. In fact, we would argue that this change is a good thing for you, our faithful readers.

Instead of one print issue per month, Industrial Heating will now be delivered to you digitally two times every month (on or around the 8th and 22nd). Each issue will contain new and unique content, and each will be shorter than our original print version. Why? We found that readers view an average of 25 pages of each digital magazine. By dividing our content into two more easily digestible editions, this will help you be able to see more content.

Each issue will contain at least two feature articles, and our regular monthly columns will be divided amongst the editions. Look for equipment news in one issue; business news will be included in the other. Each issue will also have a different website table of contents to highlight all of the new online exclusive content on our website every month, including podcasts, videos and web-only feature articles.

We hope you enjoy our new format. Read on to see what else is new at Industrial Heating.

New Partnership

Industrial Heating, during a Q&A session at FNA 2020, announced that it will support the Reshoring Initiative with a $2,500 sponsorship. The mission of the Reshoring Initiative is to bring good, well-paying manufacturing jobs back to the United States by assisting companies to more accurately assess their total cost of offshoring and to shift collective thinking from offshoring is cheaper to local reduces the total cost of ownership. As part of this new relationship, the Reshoring Initiative will provide Industrial Heating with editorial content throughout 2021.

New Education Opportunities

If you are looking for ways to earn professional development hours or continuing education credits, for free, please check out our new Thermal Processing Continuing Education Center. Developed jointly by the thermal brands of BNP Media, it offers a range of courses specifically focused on industrial thermal processing. Learn more at www.thermalcenter.bnpmedia.com.

New Podcast

If you haven’t yet heard, Industrial Heating has a new monthly podcast. In “Interviewing the Author,” Editor Reed Miller talks to the writers of recent feature articles to get their input. Miller has already interviewed Louis Ayisi of Allegheny Technologies, Jim Oakes of Super Systems, Paul Cairney of South-Tek Systems, Marc Glasser of Rolled Alloys and Dr. Steve Offley of PhoenixTM. Visit www.industrialheating.com/author for this podcast.