Lucifer Furnaces supplied a top-loading furnace with a maximum temperature of 2300°F (1260°C) to a tooling manufacturer. Heavy-gauge, coil-wound, low-watt-density heating elements in six removable holders are controlled as three separate zones to provide uniform heating. The furnace chamber, which measures 48 inches high x 18 inches wide x 18 inches long, is insulated with 6.5 inches of multilayer insulation for energy-efficient operation and low outside shell temperature. This furnace joins a second Lucifer Furnace already in use for the production of dies to cut fabric to make N95 masks for the medical industry.

In addition to the top-loading door, the furnace is designed with a side door for easy service access into the chamber. These furnaces are completely wired, assembled and shipped ready for connection to a main power supply.