While unable to conduct their annual fall seminars in person this year, IHEA is committed to providing essential education for the industrial thermal-processing industry by gathering combustion and safety authorities to present vital content through an online platform on Nov 11-13 and Nov. 18-20.

The agendas for the virtual seminars contain important topics that have been adapted to online versions so attendees can still get the information they need whether they are working from home or in the office. These seminars are a great resource for those who are responsible for the operation, design and maintenance of industrial furnaces and ovens.

The IHEA virtual fall seminars will be held over two consecutive weeks from Wednesday-Friday. Each day will consist of three presentations from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. (EST). Speakers will be available to answer questions at the end of their presentation. The three-hour segments each day allow ample time to attend the seminar without spending all day in front of a computer. Since they are held during two separate weeks, attendees can register for both virtual seminars and receive a discount.

The virtual Combustion Seminar will be held Nov. 11-13. Experts will conduct sessions on topics including: fundamentals of combustion; burners and nozzles; combustion system safety; fuel/air ratio control; system troubleshooting; flame safety and sequence control; and practical fluid flow and piping practices.

The virtual Safety Standards and Codes Seminar will be held Nov. 18-20. This seminar covers critical safety information for those involved with a wide range of industrial thermal-processing applications. Attendees will also receive a printed copy of the current NFPA 86 Standard for Ovens and Furnaces. The following sessions will be presented by IHEA members who are experts in safety:

Overview of NFPA 86 Standards for Ovens & Furnaces, including administration, references and definitions

Furnace heating systems, including Class B furnace considerations

Safety equipment and application, including safety shutoff valves

Introduction to safety equipment and application, including PLC systems

Class A ovens and furnaces

Safety equipment and application

Special atmospheres for Class C ovens and furnaces

Class C Furnaces: quench and molten salt bath

Commissioning, operations, maintenance, inspection and testing

The registration fee for each three-day virtual event is $295 for IHEA members and $350 for non-members. Register for both seminars and take advantage of the multiple-seminar discount: $499 for members and $599 for non-members. Attendees will receive a certificate awarding PDHs following completion of the seminar(s). For additional details and to register, click here.