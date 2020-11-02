Olympus, a manufacturer of nondestructive testing (NDT) solutions, supplied Hellier’s Houston, Texas, location with advanced NDT inspection equipment. The OmniScan X3 phased-array flaw detector with FMC/TFM and other Olympus instruments will be used to train the next generation of inspectors in ultrasonic testing (UT). Hellier provides NDT training and Level III services. At its locations around the United States, the company offers classroom, online and blended training, as well as NDT auditing and consulting. Olympus’ equipment enables students to work with the latest NDT technologies and software while adhering to most company and industry standards.

Dave Menne, vice president of sales and marketing at Olympus, said, “I am very excited to further our partnership with Hellier NDT. Olympus is collaborating with Hellier because they are committed to our industry and, most importantly, they provide high-quality training and education to current and future inspectors.”

“Hellier and Olympus have enjoyed an outstanding relationship for many, many years. We work together to equip people with both the fundamental knowledge and skills for success in addition to advanced tools for solving any NDT-related problem,” said Don Locke, president of Hellier.