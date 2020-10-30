GE Additive announced that Sandvik Additive Manufacturing has become a strategic partner in its binder-jet beta partner program. Sandvik will work closely with GE Additive to become a certified metal powder supplier for a range of Osprey alloys that complement GE Additive’s own materials portfolio. Sandvik will also use GE Additive’s H2 binder-jet beta machine to support its internal and external customers. According to Sandvik, the materials collaboration with GE Additive provides opportunities to qualify its range of Osprey metal powders for the binder-jet platform and to improve product performance.

GE Additive’s binder-jet beta partner program leverages the company’s strength in industrializing additive technology with strong technical and innovative partners to rapidly grow its binder-jet technology. The first phase involves developing the H2 system into pilot lines.