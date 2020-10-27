U.S. Steel announced the successful start-up of its newly constructed, technologically advanced electric-arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking facility at its operations in Fairfield, Ala. The EAF, which will have an annual steelmaking capacity of 1.6 million tons, is the latest milestone providing customer value through the company’s “Best of Both” integrated and mini-mill technology strategy. In the start-up process, Fairfield EAF #1 commenced its first arc, charged and melted steel scrap and tapped its first heat of liquid steel on October 20.

U.S. Steel President and CEO David B. Burritt said, “The EAF significantly enhances our ability to deliver customer-centric solutions and results. Fairfield EAF #1 adds more sustainable steelmaking technology to our portfolio.”

You can view footage of the start-up on U.S. Steel’s YouTube page.