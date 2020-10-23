Gasbarre Thermal Processing Systems designed and commissioned a vacuum oil-quench furnace to an international manufacturer. The batch system, which has an isolated graphite heating chamber, is capable of processing 12-inch-wide x 12-inch-high x 36-inch-long loads weighing up to 500 pounds. It is rated for operation up to 3000°F (1649°C). The modular furnace design gives the company the capability of utilizing the 2-bar gas quench in the heating chamber or transferring through internal doors to the oil-quench module.

The Gasbarre-designed Allen-Bradley control system ensures precise control to the customer’s strict requirements. Gasbarre – with locations in Plymouth, Mich.; Cranston, R.I.; and St. Marys, Pa. – was chosen as the equipment supplier based on the system’s modular design, which achieves both process flexibly and ease of maintenance.