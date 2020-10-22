Solar Atmospheres of California and Kittyhawk announced a strategic partnership for vacuum heat treating and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services. Because many parts require both heat treating and HIP, the relationship allows the customer to work with two companies that have extensive experience and a strong reputation within the industry. Solar Atmospheres and Kittyhawk are both Nadcap, ISO 9001 and AS9100 certified, and both companies maintain source approvals for a full line of major aerospace primes.

Kittyhawk, which was founded in 1981, operates four HIP units out of its Garden Grove, Calif., facility and two HIP units at its new facility in Canby, Ore. The company provides HIP services for companies in the aerospace, military, medical, automotive, firearms and oil-and-gas industries.

According to Kittyhawk, the partnership between Solar Atmospheres and Kittyhawk is a natural fit. It allows the customer to take advantage of hot isostatic pressing and heat treating without having to look elsewhere.