Now here’s an electric car that piques my interest if I could afford the $169,000 price tag! California-based electric-car company Lucid Motors’ Lucid Air is a 1,080 HP luxury electric sedan that’s coming after Tesla. It beats not only Tesla but Porche’s Taycan in the quarter mile, putting up Bugatti Chiron ($3 million) numbers.

The Lucid Air offers a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration that can also achieve up to 517 miles of range on a single charge if driven sensibly and normally. Another record-breaking statistic is that 300 miles of range can be acquired in just 30 minutes, and its drag coefficient of just 0.21 makes it the most aerodynamic luxury car in the world.

