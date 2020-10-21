Nuclear startup NuScale has received a final safety evaluation report (FSER) for its 50-megawatt modular fission water reactor design. It is the first American modular design to reach this point. NuScale streamlined the process is by designing a small reactor it says is more self-contained and inherently safe. At 50 MW per module, this reactor can power more than 30,000 homes.
magEzine news
Check Out this Tiny Nuclear Reactor
October 21, 2020
No Comments
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.