Sandvik Launches New High-Temperature Stainless
Sandvik has launched Sanicro® 35, a unique super-austenitic alloy that offers extreme pitting resistance and outperforms conventional 6Mo grades, with only moderate nickel content. It bridges the performance gap between stainless steels and higher cost nickel alloys for both elevated temperature and seawater exposure.
