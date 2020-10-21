Bladesmithing is now being offered by the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana as part of their bladesmithing school that was added last year. It is the only school in the country to offer a credit degree in bladesmithing, which is an art and a science. Knowledge of metallurgy and physics is important for the bladesmith. The area was home to James Black who was the maker of the original Bowie Knife.

