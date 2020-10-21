Bladesmithing is now being offered by the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana as part of their bladesmithing school that was added last year. It is the only school in the country to offer a credit degree in bladesmithing, which is an art and a science. Knowledge of metallurgy and physics is important for the bladesmith. The area was home to James Black who was the maker of the original Bowie Knife.
Forging Knives in College
October 21, 2020
