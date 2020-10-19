Tenova started up what it says is the most productive electric-arc furnace (EAF) in history at Acciaieria Arvedi in Cremona, Italy, in September 2020. The Consteel EAF replaced an existing Consteel furnace that was originally installed in 2008. It has a tapping size of 300 metric tons and is designed to reach a power-on time of 37 minutes with a charge mix including up to 30% HBI or other scrap substitutes. The EAF has a 9.1-meter-diameter shell and is continuously fed by a 4-meter-wide slip-stick conveyor. It is also equipped with a state-of-the art automation package.

The EAF was designed to meet the increased demand of the company’s recently revamped continuous-casting and rolling-mill line. According to Tenova, this output has never been achieved before by a single EAF, and the furnace is already operating on three shifts achieving high production rates.