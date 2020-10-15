Ritchey Metals, a Canonsburg, Pa.-based manufacturer of zinc alloys, entered into a joint venture with Imperial Group to serve the nonferrous alloyed metals industry in the southern half of the United States. Chicago-based Imperial Group, which consists of 17 industrial entities, is a diversified metals group moving nearly 75 million pounds of metal per month. The joint venture will utilize Imperial Group’s plant in Scottsboro, Ala., which will add capabilities to service the market stretching all from the East Coast to the Southwest. Ritchey Metals operates two facilities in southwestern Pennsylvania, each with multiple industrial furnaces.

The partnership combines Ritchey Metals’ zinc industry knowledge, customer reach and alloying experience with Imperial Group’s strengths in alloying, sourcing, logistics and geographic footprint. According to Imperial Group, the combination ensures both companies will improve service capabilities and bring value-added abilities to customers.