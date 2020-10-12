We have four new webinars on the horizon. Keep in mind that all webinars are FREE. You can register for any or all of these at www.industrialheating.com/webinars.
- Oct. 27, 2:00 p.m. (ET) – “High-Precision Sectioning of Complex Components for High-Volume Metallographic Sample Preparation,” sponsored by Struers
- Oct. 29, 11:00 a.m. (ET) – “Carburizing in 2020 and Beyond: Do More While Spending Less,” sponsored by SECO/VACUUM
- Nov. 3, 11:00 a.m. (ET) – “The Future of Thermal Processing: A Sustainability Story,” sponsored by Honeywell
- Nov. 5, 2:00 p.m. (ET) – “Troubleshooting Atmospheres for Furnace Brazing,” sponsored by Air Products