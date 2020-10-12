Can-Eng Furnaces International Ltd. designed, shipped and commissioned a 6,000-pound/hour mesh-belt furnace to a processor of safety-critical automotive fasteners. The system includes a computerized loading system, controlled-atmosphere mesh-belt hardening furnace, oil-quench system, post-quench wash system, mesh-belt tempering furnace, soluble oil system and Can-Eng’s PET SCADA system.
Fastener Processor Takes Delivery of Mesh-Belt Furnace
October 12, 2020
