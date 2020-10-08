Tenova received a major order for the supply of a walking-beam furnace from thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG. Designed for the heating of slabs made of alloyed an unalloyed steel, the furnace will be located at the thyssenkrupp’s Beeckerwerth plant in Duisburg, Germany. With a capacity of 380 tons/hour, it will be integrated into the existing hot-rolling mill. The furnace includes a combustion air preheating system to significantly reduce energy consumption. Thanks to the use of low-NOx-emission burners, it will help thyssenkrupp achieve its climate-related emissions targets. Start-up is scheduled for July 2022.

Tenova, with the companies Tenova LOI Thermprocess and Tenova Italimpianti involved in the project, will design and supply the entire walking-beam furnace plant, including the charging roller table and the charging machine as well as the related electrical, measuring and control systems. In addition, an automation system developed by Tenova LOI Thermprocess will enhance the control and energy efficiency of the furnace, which will replace an old reheating furnace and be installed directly next to an existing Tenova walking-beam furnace.