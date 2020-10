A client that needed replacement parts for the top section of a carburetor for a vintage 1969 Ferrari turned to 3D printing for a solution.

HV3D Works of Sewickley, Pa., took delivery of the original carburetor top to serve as a design guide. The part was modeled and initially produced in plastic to confirm fit and finalize the design. Once the design was approved, the parts were produced in 316 stainless steel infiltrated with bronze using ExOne’s metal-3D binder-jetting technology.

Here's the story.