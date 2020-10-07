This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
How does lightweighting improve fuel economy?
Did you know – according to estimates from experts – that for every 220-pound decrease in weight of a vehicle, there will be an associated 3-5% decrease in carbon emissions, depending on total vehicle size and powertrain type?
Learn more about lightweighting, a technique used to meet fuel-efficiency standards, and find out how it helps increase your miles per gallon here.
