Valmet Automotive has signed supply contracts for fossil-free district heating and fossil-free electricity to its Uusikaupunki car plant in Finland to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by 70% since 2019. The facility’s goal is carbon-neutral production by the end of 2021.

In January 2020, Valmet Automotive signed a supply contract under which the car plant is using only fossil-free electricity. With this measure, the car plant’s CO 2 emissions were almost halved, and the introduction of fossil-free district heating – which is produced by wood chips, biogas and industrial waste heat – will reduce the plant’s CO 2 emissions to less than one-third of last year’s level.