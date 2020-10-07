Honeywell received its first FAA certification for a flight-critical engine part produced through 3D printing. The part, known as the #4/5 bearing housing, is currently in production and was installed on an in-service engine.

The #4/5 bearing housing – a complicated part to manufacture – is a major structural component in the ATF3-6 turbofan engine used on the Dassault Falcon 20G maritime patrol aircraft. With additive manufacturing, these parts can be printed much more quickly and in smaller quantities without the need for expensive tools. During the process, components are built from the bottom up with layers of powdered metal fused on top of one another using a laser.