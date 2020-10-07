Trimet Aluminium SE introduced an aluminum alloy that is suitable for additive manufacturing processes that use selective laser melting (SLM) for the production of ultrahigh-strength serial parts without subsequent heat treatment.

The German company conducted a research project in cooperation with the Leibniz Institute for Material-Oriented Technologies to determine the suitability of the new alloy, trimal-05AM, for SLM. According to Trimet, the new material enables the expansion of application areas for aluminum.