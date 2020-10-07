Reaction Engines Ltd. and Rolls-Royce formed a strategic partnership to develop high-speed aircraft propulsion systems and explore applications for Reaction Engines’ thermal management technology within gas turbine engines and hybrid-electric systems.

The two companies have been working together since 2018, including on the first phase of a U.K. Ministry of Defence contract to undertake design studies, research, development, analysis and experimentation related to high-Mach advanced propulsion systems.