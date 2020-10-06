Solar Manufacturing recently shipped five Mentor vacuum furnaces to a company in the southeast United States that provides products to industries including aerospace and medical. The furnaces include a graphite-insulated hot zone, a load weight capacity of up to 250 pounds and a maximum operating temperature of 2400°F (1315°C). They will be used primarily to sinter and stress relieve stainless steel components.

According to Solar Manufacturing, the company received the furnaces with their custom recipes preloaded and ready.