A manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines offers specialized, high-heat options ideal for processing applications. Equipment customization with heat-resistant options allows facilities and contractors to tailor equipment to fit their specific needs and the unique demands of steel and foundry applications. Heat-resistant options include: cylinder protection, steel tracks and a forced-draft cooling system. These features are available on the manufacturer’s 11-ton specialized processing machine and can also be added to smaller units for hot applications in tight spaces. When combined with remote operation, heat-resistant features allow facilities to begin maintenance operations, such as refractory removal, while temperatures are still too high for workers to approach, increasing productivity and safety. The cylinder protection feature employs a metal shield to limit impact and radiated heat from damaging vital components on the machine’s three-part arm. This allows operators to get closer and work longer in high-heat applications while avoiding heat-related equipment breakdowns.

www.brokk.com