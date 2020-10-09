Sanicro 35 is a super-austenitic alloy that bridges the performance gap between stainless steels and higher-cost nickel alloys. The unique grade offers exceptional high performance, strength and corrosion-resistance at a wide range of temperatures. Designed for extremely corrosive environments, it is ideal for heat exchangers and instrumentation tubing. The new alloy features high mechanical yield strength, superior corrosion-resistance and excellent structural stability. According to the manufacturer, it is a high-performance alternative to existing duplex and austenitic stainless steel grades and more expensive nickel alloys.

www.sandvik.com