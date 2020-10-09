The PICO-S induction generator’s compact and portable design, intuitive operation menu and easy plug-and-play commissioning allow for use in a wide range of induction applications – from brazing to shrink-fitting and from die hardening to annealing. Featuring high power density, outstanding process control and maximum flexibility, it is available in medium-frequency ranges of 8-20 kHz or 16-40 kHz or high-frequency ranges of 70-175 kHz or 140-350 kHz. Continuous, tap and timer mode, power, current and temperature control, as well as program memory storage, are standard. Benefits include: dynamic keys support the user step-by-step; easy parameter setting regardless of application; and integral quick couplers for fast and error-free hose connection and disconnection.

www.inductionheatingexperts.com