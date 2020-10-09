ControlEdge HC900 is an advanced safety and process controller with a modular, scalable design built to accommodate demanding applications and control a wide range of process equipment cost-effectively. It helps industrial furnace manufacturers improve the performance, efficiency and compliance of their heat-treatment operations. The controller can be used in SIL2-level safety applications such as emergency shutdown, critical controls, burner management systems, pipeline monitoring, fire and gas, and tunnel ventilation systems. It also provides end users with the flexibility to run temperature profiles directly from the human-machine interface instead of downloading the program in the controller every time they use it.

