Hy-Vac Technologies Inc. was born from Vac-Hyd Processing, which was founded 65 years ago in 1955. In 1982, however, Vac-Hyd sold the business. The name was then changed to Hy-Vac Technologies, and the rest is history.

Today, Detroit-based Hy-Vac is a Nadcap-accredited provider of vacuum and controlled-atmosphere heat treating, aluminum heat treating and brazing services to the aerospace, automotive and military industries. The company boasts more than six decades of experience in metallurgical processing and holds a significant amount of prime approvals. These approvals allow Hy-Vac to process a wide array of materials.

This MTI member has been very busy lately. In the past 12 months, Hy-Vac has added a quick-quench furnace for aluminum processing, rebuilt three controlled-atmosphere furnaces and rebuilt two vacuum furnaces. In addition, the entire facility has been upgraded to Super Systems controls, which has allowed Hy-Vac to increase efficiency and meet all customer requirements.

But Hy-Vac is also looking toward the future. The company is planning on adding a larger vacuum furnace in the next five years to meet customer demand, and it hopes to add a second quick-quench furnace to expand its aluminum business. Most importantly, Hy-Vac will continue to monitor the needs of industry and adapt as needed.

Vacuum Heat Treating

Hy-Vac’s vacuum furnaces, which have work zones up to 24 x 36 x 18 inches, are used for brazing, solution annealing, bright annealing, hardening, tempering, normalizing, stress relieving, sintering and aging. Temperatures are accurately controlled and charted at 900-2200°F.

Controlled-Atmosphere Heat Treating

Hy-Vac’s controlled-atmosphere furnaces can be used for heat treatment performed in hydrogen, nitrogen, argon, helium and other reducing and oxidizing atmospheres. The company’s sealed retort furnaces are used for annealing, hardening, tempering, normalizing and stress relieving.

Aluminum Heat Treating

Hy-Vac’s state-of-the-art equipment makes it one of the largest commercial aluminum heat-treating facilities in the Midwest. The company’s comprehensive prototype and production capabilities enables it to provide services from single part prototypes to high-volume production runs. Treatment methods include large walk-in age ovens, 72-inch-diameter and 34-inch-diameter batch furnaces and a horizontal quench. All are designed specifically to heat treat aluminum for forgings, investment castings, fabrications and stampings.

Furnace Brazing

One of the strongest bonding methods for joining, Hy-Vac’s vacuum brazing process results in minimal distortion, leak-free joints and clean and bright assemblies. Materials that can be joined include stainless steel, nickel alloys, molybdenum, carbon steel and carbide.

