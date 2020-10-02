Today is the last day of virtual FNA 2020. You can’t miss the day’s lone Live Session, “The Coming Economic Boom from Manufacturing Reshoring,” which starts at 11:00 a.m. Industrial Heating Publisher Erik Klingerman will interview Harry Moser of the Reshoring Initiative, who will discuss how shorter supply chains are more profitable for OEMs and suppliers. About 900,000 manufacturing jobs have come back to the U.S. since 2010. The Reshoring Initiative’s goal is to increase that number to 5 million. There are also a variety of technical sessions today from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., and the virtual exhibit hall will be open one last time from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Stop by Industrial Heating’s virtual booth and chat with us.

