France’s Condat SA reached a closing date to acquire Italy’s Kemno. Headquartered near Lyon, Condat formulates and produces a range of lubricants for applications such as heat treatment, forging, wire drawing, tunnel boring, machining and industrial maintenance. The company develops lubricants with a reduced environmental impact without compromising their performance or the safety of users. Kemno produces soluble coolants, metal-working fluids, maintenance oils and quenching oils. These lubricants have the ability to increase tools life and decrease oil consumption. The acquisition allows Condat to strengthen its position in the fastener and machining industries.

As proof of its commitment in this deal, Condat has created a 100% subsidiary named Condat Italia. The company will be committed to guarantee continuity and quality of service in Italy.