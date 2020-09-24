Japanese scientists have developed a machine-learning approach that can predict the elements and manufacturing processes needed to obtain an aluminum alloy with specific, desired mechanical properties. The program learns about exiting materials, including alloying elements, mechanical processing and heat treatment. It can then predict what is required to manufacture a new alloy with specific mechanical properties without the need for input or supervision from a human.
Machine Learning for Aluminum Alloys
