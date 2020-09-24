Hyundai's Nexo SUV is the first fuel-cell vehicle certified for use on Australia's roads. A fleet of 20 of the cars has been leased by the Australian government and is expected to be deployed later this year. To power the car, Hyundai is helping to develop more refueling stations.

Supporters of fuel-cell vehicles say hydrogen cars boast advantages over electric cars, including longer range and quicker refueling times. It is believed they could gain ground as more refueling infrastructure becomes available.

