The Russian steel industry will re-evaluate government-financed demand as the number of the country's long-term goals and associated investment programs was cut in half and their deadlines moved back to 2030 from 2024. It is believed the cuts and extensions were COVID-related.

Iran’s 2020 capacity boost is expected to increase steel production in the current fiscal year to a record high of 31 million tons. More than 200,000 people are employed in the Iranian steel industry.